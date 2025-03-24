Sparkling celebrations for Burntisland couple's diamond wedding

A Burntisland couple are celebrating a special milestone after marking 60 years of marriage.

Kenneth and Dorothy Cameron, of the town’s Haddow Grove, celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary on Thursday, March 20.

The couple first met in Burntisland. Kenneth lived at the railway station and Dorothy came over on the ferry to the town for her summer holidays.

They were married on March 20, 1965 and went on to have two children – Scott and Gail.

Kenneth and Dorothy Cameron with Clare Mitchell, deputy lieutenant and Councillor Julie MacDougall. (Pic: Andrew Beveridge)

The family moved to Kinghorn for a few years, but returned to Burntisland in 1976.

Kenneth and Dorothy have lived in the same house ever since.

Last week they were visited by local councillor Julie MacDougall, who presented them with flowers on behalf of Fife Council, and Clare Mitchell, deputy lieutenant representing the Fife Lieutenancy.