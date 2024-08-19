Sparkling celebrations for Methil couple as they celebrate 65 years wed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Methil couple have celebrated their Blue Sapphire wedding anniversary.

George and Irene (Catherine Stewart) Brown marked 65 years of marriage on August 15, 2024.

Both were born and grew up in Methil, and when they first met George was in the 21st medium Artillery based at Redford Barracks in Edinburgh. Irene was an office worker in Central Farmers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although they knew each other previously, they started dating after meeting in 1957 while strolling up and down Leven High Street, known locally then as the Monkey Parade.

George and Irene Brown with Councillor John O'Brien and Sue Williams, Deputy Lieutenant. (Pic: Andrew Beveridge)

They were married in Kirkcaldy registrars on August 15, 1959.

In the past both have been involved in charity work – Irene helping in the charity shop and George going over with supplies to the orphanages in Romania.

George enjoys his leisurely walks along the beach, while Irene enjoys walking too, but mainly around the shops. They enjoy meeting up with friends every week too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both still enjoy drives out in the car along the coast and around the countryside, stopping off for a drink or something to eat.

The couple celebrated their special anniversary with their three daughters and sons-in-law, four grandchildren (and partners) and eight great grandchildren.

The Browns also received a visit from Councillor John O’Brien, who presented a gift voucher on behalf of Fife Council, and Sue Williams, deputy lieutenant representing the Fife Lieutenancy to mark the occasion.