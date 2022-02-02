Sparkling online fundraiser to help pay for a Kirkcaldy boy's life changing medication

The event, on Facebook this Sunday at 7.30pm, is being organised by Cat Moyes with Park Lane Jewellery to raise funds for Gino’s Journey, which funds life-changing medication for Kirkcaldy mum Charlene Londra’s little boy Gino.

Gino has a chromosome disorder, global development delay and epilepsy and the one treatment his parents believe can help him, Bedrolite, is only available privately so they have to fundraise to buy it for him.

A number of online fundraisers, organised by town beauty salon Bliss Beauty, where Charlene works as assistant manager, were held last year and the first fundraiser of this year was held last month.

An online fundraiser is taking place this Sunday to help raise money for Gino's medication. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The salon held an interactive fundraising facial event online on January 23, which raised £400.

This Sunday’s event will include free draws, games and a jewel pool with 20 per cent of the funds collected going to Gino’s Journey.

Charlene said: “I put the feelers out to ask if anyone was doing any fundraising and asking them to keep Gino in mind. A friend of a friend got in touch with Cat who sent me a message saying she wanted to do this.

"Cat will be selling jewellery with 20 per cent of the profits going to Gino. There will also be games and a jewel pool to raise money. I hope to raise £200 which is about a week’s worth of medication. We have about six month’s worth of funding for his medication, but we just need to keep that topped up.”

To find out more about Sunday’s fundraiser visit: Gino’s Journey

