‘Speaking Personally’ columns from East Fife Mail capture childhood memories

A small part of the local press has gone from print … into print.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A collection of the ‘Speaking Personally’ columns, carried in the East Fife Mail, part of the Fife Free Press Group, between 1990 and 1993, has been expanded and compiled into a limited edition memoir of growing up in Leven.

Written by former editor Jerzy Morkis (68), the articles, originally penned under the name ‘Henry Porter’, focused on growing up in Rosebery Terrace, Leven, during the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘My World Isn’t Round, It’s A Square’ combines childhood memories with aspects of local history and landmarks.

‘My World Isn’t Round, It’s A Square’ combines childhood memories with aspects of local history (Pic: Submitted)

It is set in the period when Leven High Street was dominated by local traders such as Buchanan the chemist, Wullie Anderson the butcher, Williamson’s Arcade and Tommy Ure at the Shorehead. The book recalls the neighbours in the Square, which sits directly opposite the Greig Institute, the much-loved Buckie House at the Seagate, the prom with its shows and Doriano’s ice cream hut, along with tales of the tawse at Parkhill, and a possible, or impossible, encounter with the Lisbon Lions.

Being the son of a Polish immigrant, an ex-serviceman who settled in Leven in the 1950s, the book also recounts the bitter Levenmouth campaign after the Second World War to have all Poles forcibly repatriated.

The original columns had been collated some 25 years ago and were compiled and expanded by Jerzy over the past year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It really was a personal project,” he explained. “As well as giving my grandchildren an idea of the escapades we all got up to back then, I hope it also captures a glimpse of what Leven was like back then when it was a bustling holiday town.

“It was never a commercial venture and I asked online if anyone would like a copy so it was a print-on-demand run – there aren’t any copies on general sale.

“One friend from my primary days who has just read it summed up its literary merit. He said it would be a good first prize at Johnny’s Bingo, with second prize being three copies!”