Special award for Fife’s 81-year old kilt-wearing litter picker

A kilted clean up champion from Fife has been honoured for his efforts to keep his town clean.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Wright, a local legend in Buckhaven, has been given a Clean Up Scotland Hero award by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful has awarded with a Clean Up Scotland Hero award. The 81-year old is out in all weathers collecting litter, leading by example as he picks up litter.

He was nominated by Susan Morrison who works for CLEAR (Community-Led Environmental Action for Regeneration) Fife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Peter’s out, in his kilt – no matter the weather – picking litter. It encourages other people. So many people know him and are so grateful for what he does in this area. It shows the younger ones that if he can do it then they can. We tell people even if you just fill one bag it’s one more bag off the streets. Even a carrier bag – it doesn’t have to be a bin bag – whatever you pick up is less that’s on the street and that makes a difference.”

Peter Wright, a local legend in Buckhaven, has been given a Clean Up Scotland Hero award (Pic: Submitted)

Barry Fisher, chief executive at Keep Scotland Beautiful, paid tribute to his efforts.

He said: “He is a great role model for everyone and really deserves this recognition for his enduring determination.

“Scotland has a litter emergency, so it is more important than ever that we look after our beautiful country and keep it clean and tidy. Our latest report found that 87% of people believe litter is an issue across the country, so we all have a responsibility to play our part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know how much people care about our environment, and I hope that Peter’s award encourages others to get involved and help us keep Scotland beautiful.”

Praise also came from Chrissie Jeffery, Scottish lead for Helping Hand which will send him a sustainable litter picking kit “to help continue his remarkable efforts in contributing to the collective goal of fostering a cleaner, greener Scotland.”

She added: “We believe in empowering those who share our passion for environmental stewardship, and it is truly inspiring to witness the positive influence these heroes have on their communities.”