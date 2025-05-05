Special celebrations at Fife care home as Jean marks her 100th birthday

Jean Hampton with Councillor Daniel Wilson, and Colonel Jim Kinloch, Deputy Lieutenant (Pic: Submitted)

A Fife woman has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Jean Hampton (nee Whyte) who is a resident at Preston House Care Home in Glenrothes, and hit the landmark anniversary on April 15. .

Jean was born in Comrie, but moved to Crieff at a very young age and stayed there for most of her life. She went to a school called Highbury before going to a private school in Crieff, then on to Morrisons Academy High School. She left school at the age of 15 and went into work.

Hers parents were Janet, a factory worker, and David, who worked in the railway office in Comrie. She has a sister, Isobel who is seven years younger and when she was growing up she had budgie called Tommy. She was married to Donald for 27 years and they have a son, Alan, who lives in Inverness and a daughter, Jennifer, who lives in France.

When she left school she worked as shorthand typist for seven years, and then went to work at a law office in Crieff. Jean is content with life in general and enjoys watching murder-mystery programmes on TV and reading. She is also a lady who loves to have a little sing song!

Throughout her retirement years she spent a lot of time in her garden making sure it was always neat and tidy and she was also a member of the Women’s Guild. Her favourite place to go on holiday was Scarborough as there was a lot of scenery and things to do with the family. Family holidays also involved travelling around Scotland by train to see new places and enjoy the scenery.

To mark Jean’s special birthday she received a visit from Councillor Daniel Wilson, who presented flowers on behalf of the Council, and Colonel Jim Kinloch, Deputy Lieutenant, representing the Fife Lieutenancy.