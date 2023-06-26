Special coffee morning marked Carers Week in Kirkcaldy
The event in Nourish’s community hub within the Mercat Shopping Centre offered members of the public the opportunity to pop in for a cuppa and to find out more about the support which is available to unpaid carers locally.
Also present were representatives from Lead Scotland, Kirkcaldy YMCA, Fife Carers Centre and the Muirhead Outreach Project.
The theme of this year’s Carers Week, which ran from June 5 to 11, was ‘recognising and supporting carers in the community’.
The event was just one of the local events happening to mark the annual awareness week. A community information day also took place in the Mercat with a whole host of charities and organisations taking part.
The event included representatives from Fife Young Carers, Muirhead Outreach Project, Greener Kirkcaldy, Cosy Kingdom, Fife Gingerbread, Families Outside, Clued Up, Lucky Ewe and Nourish – all offering the chance to find out more about what support is available in the community, volunteer opportunities, activities for the kids and free teas and coffees.