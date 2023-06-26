Representatives from the charities attending the coffee morning for Carers Week hosted by Nourish. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The event in Nourish’s community hub within the Mercat Shopping Centre offered members of the public the opportunity to pop in for a cuppa and to find out more about the support which is available to unpaid carers locally.

Also present were representatives from Lead Scotland, Kirkcaldy YMCA, Fife Carers Centre and the Muirhead Outreach Project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theme of this year’s Carers Week, which ran from June 5 to 11, was ‘recognising and supporting carers in the community’.

The event was just one of the local events happening to mark the annual awareness week. A community information day also took place in the Mercat with a whole host of charities and organisations taking part.