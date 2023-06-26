News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Special coffee morning marked Carers Week in Kirkcaldy

A number of local charities came together for a special coffee morning in Kirkcaldy recently to mark Carers Week.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 26th Jun 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
Representatives from the charities attending the coffee morning for Carers Week hosted by Nourish. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.Representatives from the charities attending the coffee morning for Carers Week hosted by Nourish. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.
Representatives from the charities attending the coffee morning for Carers Week hosted by Nourish. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The event in Nourish’s community hub within the Mercat Shopping Centre offered members of the public the opportunity to pop in for a cuppa and to find out more about the support which is available to unpaid carers locally.

Also present were representatives from Lead Scotland, Kirkcaldy YMCA, Fife Carers Centre and the Muirhead Outreach Project.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The theme of this year’s Carers Week, which ran from June 5 to 11, was ‘recognising and supporting carers in the community’.

The event was just one of the local events happening to mark the annual awareness week. A community information day also took place in the Mercat with a whole host of charities and organisations taking part.

Most Popular

The event included representatives from Fife Young Carers, Muirhead Outreach Project, Greener Kirkcaldy, Cosy Kingdom, Fife Gingerbread, Families Outside, Clued Up, Lucky Ewe and Nourish – all offering the chance to find out more about what support is available in the community, volunteer opportunities, activities for the kids and free teas and coffees.

Related topics:Greener KirkcaldyKirkcaldy YMCA