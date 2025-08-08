Special events to mark re-opening Kirkcaldy centre after devastating Storm Eowyn damage

A Kirkcaldy community centre is celebrating its return to full functionality after devastating storm damage threatened its very future.

Linton Lane Centre will unveil its reconstructed and renovated hall after almost seven months of work following Storm Eowyn in January.

The centre has been a huge part of the Templehall and wider community since relocating from Kirkcaldy Boys Club in 1966. Groups as diverse as the Grey Panthers senior citizens, toddlers and family groups, karate, taekwondo, Stages Dance School, a Polish School and Kirkcaldy Foodbank have enjoyed the use of its facilities.

Centre management and staff feared the worst when its main hall roof was almost entirely blown away – but the future looks bright as the centre heads towards its centenary next year, and 60 years in the current location.

Mandy Hunter, chief executive officer, said: “It’s been a long and anxious journey but we are finally able to re-open our main hall. We had a long wait to assess the insurance implications but fortunately that all came together. The contractors have done a fantastic job, the stage is looking great and we hope people will appreciate all the work that has gone into it.

“We have battled on as a community hub, using part of the building and temporary accommodation at the 24th Scout Hall. And we are hugely grateful to everyone for their support and patience over the past seven months. But having our main hall back means it really feels like home again.

“Our priority now is to get people back into the centre and build up our bookings for children’s events, parties and functions. We also have potential to extend our options for live performances.”

To celebrate the re-opening, the newly refurbished hall will be staging two very special events on Saturday, September 6.

In the morning from 10:00am, the centre will be hosting the Big Scottish Breakfast in aid of the STV Childrens’ Appeal. Entry will be by a minimum £5 donation for adults but children go free. There will be breakfast for all and entertainment by centre groups.

In the evening from 7.30pm-11.30pm, performing live on the newly restructured stage are Lights Out By Nine, fresh from another successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The band will be supported by Kenneth Anthony Morton and the Well Wishers. Tickets are on sale at £12. Mandy added: “Lights Out have always been great friends of the centre and have performed here many times. We look forward to seeing them on our new stage to celebrate the re-opening.”

Tickets can be obtained at the centre or by calling (01592) 643816.

> Linton Lane’s story began in 1923 in a small tin hut that housed a local football team known as the Kirkcaldy Liberty Boys.

The group with its humble headquarters came to the attention of local architect, George Deas, in 1926, who, with a combination of vision and philanthropy, incorporated it into the National Association of Boys Clubs.

And from those humble beginnings, a Kirkcaldy institution was born …