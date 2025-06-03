Special party at Fife care home to Muriel’s 100th birthday
Muriel Morrison marked the occasion with a gathering in Napier House, Glenrothes, where she lives.
Muriel was born in Perth in 1925 and had two siblings, a brother and a sister.
She was in the WRAF in her younger years and then worked as a typist for an insurance company.
She met her husband, William, at the dancing in Perth and they were married for 65 years before he passed away. They have one son, William (Bill) who brings her flowers every Sunday.
Muriel and her husband enjoyed playing golf together - now she loves a good crime novel and enjoys keeping up to date with sporting events.
Muriel celebrated this milestone with a party in Napier House and visiting to mark the occasion were Councillor Craig Walker, who presented flowers on behalf of the council, and Coonell Jim Kinloch, Deputy Lieutenant, representing the Fife Lieutenancy.
