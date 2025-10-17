Specialists added to first Scottish women’s wellbeing summit at Fife hotel

More top well-being specialists have joined the first ever Scottish Women's Well-being Summit, which takes place at a Fife hotel next month.

The event is at the Old Course Hotel, St Andrews, on Saturday, November 15. It is being organised by Lesley Canis, from Kennoway, who hopes it will help women realise their potential and lead bold, fulfilling lives without compromising their wellness.

The summit will provide an opportunity for female delegates to network, collaborate, and inspire, Along with pilates and yoga wellness sessions, the Summit will offer a range of exhibitor stalls from many of Scotland’s leading wellness and leadership industries.

The latest wellbeing specialists on board include Tina Lond-Caulk, one of the country’s top nutritionists, who carries out well-being workshops for Google and JP Morgan, amongst others, and who is the author of “Eat Well And Feel Better”. She will be staging two hormonal nutrition workshops at the event.

Lesley Canis is organising the Scottish Women's Wellbeing Summit. (Pic: contributed)

Esteem Life Medical Group, which had already agreed to deliver a workshop focussed on longevity and healthy ageing, will also carry out blood testing on the day, checking Vit D levels, body composition and blood pressure. IM8 Health, a daily supplement business, partially founded by David Beckham, will be supplying gift bags, as will The Skin Diary, another luxury skincare brand, along with leading High Street name, L'Oreal.

Lesley said: “These top names have all come on board in the last week, what a whirlwind it is all proving to be.

“I am absolutely delighted that we are still attracting this level of interest, whether it's staging a workshop, becoming a sponsor, or being a speaker. I really am indebted to all of these top experts for getting involved with this unique summit.

“I really can't wait to present the whole event. Hopefully it will inspire and delight all who attend, bringing together committed and highly engaged leading female professional professionals, entrepreneurs, business owners and corporate business leaders.”

Delegates will enjoy a range of interactive workshops, along with speeches from some of the country’s most inspiring women, including health campaigner and documentary maker, Lee Donald, the seventh Scottish woman ever to summit Mount Everest; Councillor Sally Pattle who represents the Linlithgow Ward on West Lothian Council - she is the Scottish Lib Dems’ mental health spokesperson - and Sharon Miller, a multi award winning wellness pioneer, and founder of Joyworks.

Other speakers include are Dr. Heather Currie,Scottish national clinical lead for modernising gynaecology outpatients; Dr Jo Salter, Britain’s first female fighter jet pilot; Kate Muir, leading Scottish writer, women's health campaigner and documentary maker, and Dr Debora Kayembe, who made history as the first black woman elected rector of the University of Edinburgh.

Further details at https://www.swwsummit.co.uk