Spectacular firework display to return to Burntisland's Links for Bonfire Night

Fifers are invited to enjoy a spectacular firework display in Burntisland next month.

The skies above the town will be sparkling on Sunday, November 2 when the Bonfire Night celebrations are back for 2025.

The family friendly fun on the Links begins at 5.15pm with entertainment from Radio Lollipop ahead of the ‘main event’.

The bonfire will be lit at 6pm with the fireworks display starting at around 6.30pm.

The Burntisland bonfire and fireworks display are back this year. (Pic: contributed)

Once again, there will be fairground rides on the Links too.

Last year’s event, which was the first to be held in Burntisland since 2019, attracted thousands of people and organisers are expecting large numbers again this year.

The fireworks display is organised by a small committee who appreciate the support of the community whether it’s through support of volunteering to help out, or turning up on the night to ensure the event is a success.

The event is free for people to attend, however the committee will be raising money on the night to help fund future events.

Amanda Jones from the organising committee said: “There will be donation buckets and card readers on the night. This event cannot go on without support. We’re collecting to keep it a yearly event. Any money raised will go towards funding next year’s event. All donations are greatly appreciated.”

She added: “A big shout out to the team, which is a small committee that go above and beyond endlessly to make this event happen.”

Anyone thinking of attending should wrap up warm, wear sturdy footwear, bring a torch and follow instructions from the event’s stewards.

People are advised not to bring their own fireworks or sparklers to the community event, and there is no alcohol allowed.

Those attending are encouraged to walk or use public transport as parking will be limited.

Before its return last year, the Burntisland bonfire and fire works display had not been held since 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to its hiatus, the display was one of the biggest such events in Fife, drawing in the crowds from near and far.

Kirkcaldy Golf Club is also hosting its annual fireworks display – on Saturday, November 1.

The event runs from 5pm to 8pm at the Balwearie Road club. There will be a fireworks display, bouncy castle, kids’ stalls and a barbecue.

Tickets for this event must be bought in advance from the golf club.