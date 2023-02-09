News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Spelling error gaffe as people directed to Libary in Kirkcaldy

A banner outside Kirkcaldy Galleries attracted attention for the wrong reasons this week – after a spelling error was spotted by locals.

By Fiona Dobie
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 1:35pm

The new sign appeared outside the building last week, directing people to the LIBARY.

Officials noticed the mis-spelled word just minutes after it went up and steps have already been taken for a replacement to be made.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Fife Cultural Trust, which runs the Kingdom’s libraries on behalf of Fife Council, said: “The spelling mistake was spotted almost immediately after the banner was installed last week and a replacement ordered. This was a genuine human error and unfortunate to be in such a visible location.”

The spelling error on the banner outside Kirkcaldy Galleries was spotted by eagle-eyed locals
Most Popular

The trust confirmed the banner with the error had been taken down from outside the Galleries on Thursday morning.

KirkcaldyOfficialsFife Council