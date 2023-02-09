The new sign appeared outside the building last week, directing people to the LIBARY.

Officials noticed the mis-spelled word just minutes after it went up and steps have already been taken for a replacement to be made.

A spokesperson for Fife Cultural Trust, which runs the Kingdom’s libraries on behalf of Fife Council, said: “The spelling mistake was spotted almost immediately after the banner was installed last week and a replacement ordered. This was a genuine human error and unfortunate to be in such a visible location.”

The spelling error on the banner outside Kirkcaldy Galleries was spotted by eagle-eyed locals