Spelling error gaffe as people directed to Libary in Kirkcaldy
A banner outside Kirkcaldy Galleries attracted attention for the wrong reasons this week – after a spelling error was spotted by locals.
The new sign appeared outside the building last week, directing people to the LIBARY.
Officials noticed the mis-spelled word just minutes after it went up and steps have already been taken for a replacement to be made.
A spokesperson for Fife Cultural Trust, which runs the Kingdom’s libraries on behalf of Fife Council, said: “The spelling mistake was spotted almost immediately after the banner was installed last week and a replacement ordered. This was a genuine human error and unfortunate to be in such a visible location.”
The trust confirmed the banner with the error had been taken down from outside the Galleries on Thursday morning.