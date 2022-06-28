Spiralling fuel bills lead to spike in demand for help from Greener Kirkcaldy

Demand for its energy advice services has soared recently as people see energy prices rising and want to take action on climate change.

Almost 1000 people have asked for advice over the last two months with huge demand for home visits, and a 25% rise in advice calls.

Now, it has made a news film to showcase its vital services which follows Fife energy advisor Darren Campbell on one of his home visits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Campbell, energy advisor with Greener Kirkcaldy

Darren, a resident of Kirkcaldy for over 40 years, said that since the energy price hike, the bills are becoming ‘unmanageable’ for some residents.

But he said there were “simple things” people can do to improve the energy efficiency in their home.

The film shows Darren visiting Kirkcaldy resident, Andrea, to assess where the cold spots are in her house.

Darren Campbell, energy advisor with Greener Kirkcaldy

He shares a list of ways to improve the heat efficiency of the house, including: improving insulation and managing how many radiators are in use.

Darren said: “By reducing your boiler’s target temperature by just 1°C you could save around £105 a year.

“And it’s not just money that residents are saving - by reducing their energy usage, local people are helping the environment at the same time.”

The Greener Kirkcaldy team expects demand for their services continue to soar throughout the year - and it has encouraged people to get in touch for a free consultation.

Its work is made possible thanks to funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK.

The funding, which is made possible thanks to National Lottery players, supports communities across Fife to take action and tackle climate change. National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes across the UK

It is the largest funder of community activity in the the country and supports people and communities to prosper and thrive.

Projects cover everything from economic prosperity, employment, young people, mental health, and loneliness to helping the UK reach Net Zero by 2050.