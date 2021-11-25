Sponsor a star: Kirkcaldy charity launches its first ever Christmas appeal

This week, the campaign has seen 17 lit LED stars going live on the charity’s Fife hub at West Bridge Mill, Bridge Street, Kirkcaldy with 16 businesses each sponsoring a star.

The money collected from the sponsorship will support people affected by trauma and disadvantage and add extra Christmas sparkle to the lives of people that the charity supports in Fife.

There is also an extra special star, the Star For Everyone. This has been specially hung for people who may wish to donate in memory of a loved one or to celebrate their family this Christmas so that children can see ‘their star’ when they pass the building.

The lit stars, covering LinkLiving’s converted mill, aim to bring light and cheer to the local community after the darker times of the pandemic.

Sheena Stone, LinkLiving’s head of fundraising and marketing, said: “We’ve already had a fantastic response to the campaign so far with sixteen businesses stepping forward.

"We now hope the locals will get behind the campaign, donating what they can, to support the excellent services at West Bridge Mill and across Central Scotland that are run by LinkLiving.

LinkLiving Christmas lights "Sponsor The Sparkle" Christmas Appeal. Each star is sponsored by a business. Pic: Scott Louden.

“Our support services work tirelessly every day to help people to recover from the negative impacts of trauma and disadvantage.

“We’ve all found the last 18 months or so particularly challenging and that’s why we launched the Sponsor the Sparkle campaign to bring a little sparkle to Kirkcaldy, but also to the lives of the people that LinkLiving supports.”

To make a donation for a Star for Everyone visit: Sponsor the Sparkle: Star for Everyone.

LinkLiving Christmas lights "Sponsor The Sparkle" Christmas Appeal. Eash star is sponsored by a business. Pictured is Nina Christie (9) whose Stepdad Ian Lally has sponsored one of the stars. Pic: Scott Louden.

