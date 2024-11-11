Spooktacular success at Dunnikier Country Park’s Hallowe’en community event

Committee member Liam Rae, wife Rachael and daughter Ava enjoying the Hallowe'en fun. (Pic: submitted)

Family friendly Hallowe’en fun for the community was brought to Dunnikier recently for a Friday Fright Night Spooktacular.

The event on November 1 was organised by Dunnikier Country Park Development Group alongside Dunnikier Golf Club.

Stages Dance School from Linton Lane got the evening underway with a hauntingly beautiful performance of their Hallowe’en themed routine, ‘Stage Fright’.

Despite the rain, those attending braved the spooky walk, which featured storytelling under the ominous “Tree of Terror,” where Stacey intrigued guests with her mystery boxes. Drama students from Kirkcaldy High School, led by Ms Ganlon, put on a thrilling bone scavenger hunt in the “Ghoulish Graveyard,” adding to the eerie atmosphere.

The committee members and volunteers for Dunnikier Country Park Development Group who organised the event. (Pic: submitted)

Back at the clubhouse, Ken, David, and their team served up delicious food, with free ice cream treats for children. Yvonne the Witch enchanted guests by mixing “magical potions,” while zombie pirate Helen and mad priest Carol hosted themed games, such as Sticky Spiders and Dress the Mummy, with prizes for eager participants.

Event organiser Helen Mead described the Spooktacular as a true community affair, bringing families together for a fun-filled, smartphone-free evening (apart from capturing family memories).

With £462 raised through ticket sales, test-tube sweets, and flashing wands, all proceeds will support future park initiatives.

Group treasurer Hilary Smart noted that, thanks to funding from the NatWest DIY SOS 2024 community fund, the group has plans to transform a section of the park into a magical fairy trail for everyone to enjoy. Fife Council and Fife Coast & Countryside Trust have contributed vital materials and equipment, including a donated leaf blower from Robbie Blyth at FCCT, to enhance the path network. The group also hopes to collaborate with local schools to create fairy doors and homes, helping to settle new magical residents in Dunnikier Woods.

Families participated in a game of 'dress the mummy' at the event. (Pic: submitted)

Gary Meldrum, Co-founder of the Development Group, expressed his appreciation for the community. He said: “It’s great to give back to a place that’s given so much to me over the years. We’ve worked hard on phase one of the overall park project, and we’d love to collaborate further with the council, partners, and local community. For anyone keen to volunteer, get in touch at [email protected] to find out about opportunities.”

Looking ahead, the team is already preparing for their next seasonal event, “Breakfast with Santa,” at Dunnikier Golf Club. Families can follow the group’s Facebook page for details, with dates to be announced shortly.

Event coordinator Carol Lindsay extended her gratitude to everyone involved and especially to the families who braved the cold, rainy night to take part, adding: “We’ll be back for Halloween 2025 with even more spine-chilling surprises, so be ready—it won’t be for the faint-hearted!”