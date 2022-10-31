People have been getting involved in Hallowe’en parties, scavenger hunts, arts and crafts, spooky walks and a special ‘trick or treat’ event in a Kirkcaldy shopping centre.

And the spooky fun is not yet over with many going guising this evening, or joining organised events including Kirkcaldy Civic Society’s ghost walk through the Old Kirk graveyard.

Among the Hallowe’en themed events over the weekend children were encouraged to dress in their costumes and surprise participating shops and organisations in the Mercat on Saturday in a ‘trick or treat’ event.

Debbie Glen of Kids Party Perfect hosted a Hallowe'en party for youngsters in the Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

A party for the kids, hosted by Kids Party Perfect, saw youngsters enjoy some dancing and games in the shopping centre’s community space.

Elsewhere, Kirkcaldy Walking Festival were behind an after dark scavenger hunt in the town’s Ravenscraig Park and a Hallowe’en walking tour of Kirkcaldy.

The scavenger hunt, which had originally been planned for Saturday night, took place on both Saturday and Sunday.

The Hallowe’en walking tour in the town centre on Saturday night saw those taking part hear tales of true crime, spooky supernatural and extra-terrestrial encounters.

Event organiser Amby Stanyer-Hunter with Michelle Wood, Graeme Wood and Calum Hutchison who were among those taking part in the scavenger hunt in Ravenscraig Park over the weekend. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

For the adults, the Kings Live Lounge hosted a Hallowe’en cabaret event on Friday night.

The spooky fun continued on Sunday with among other activities a spooky trail to follow at Rabbit Braes.

Participants encountered some unusual and spooky creatures on their walk through the woodland.

Other events taking place locally over the weekend included a Hallowe’en fun day at the Chapel Tavern and pumpkin carving at the Ecology Centre in Kinghorn.