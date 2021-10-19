The free Hallowe’en bike ride, hosted by Greener Kirkcaldy, is on Saturday, October 30 from 4.30 to 5.30pm. Locals are invited to come along and hear tales of witches, wizards and pirates, based on the history and folklore of the town.

Participants can cycle through Beveridge Park listening to information about Kirkcaldy’s history and hear spooky stories.

Locals are welcome to dress for the occasion and come in a hallowe’en costume, as long as it is safe to cycle in. Participants can even dress their bikes up too.

The leisurely ride will be around Beveridge Park and is suitable for all ages. The ride is free, but booking is essential, as spaces are limited. Please bring your own bikes.

Book your place via www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk/events, or by calling 01592 858458.

