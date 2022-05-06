Sporting memories in this gallery of Fife Free Press photos from 1989

These pictures first appeared in our pages in 1989, and give a flavour of the events, and successes, of many talented Fifers.
1. Sporting memories of 1989
Six lucky Fife Free Press readers won a year’s free membership to the Cueball Snooker Club. Pictured with Ann Wilson, manageress, are William Robertson, Derek Young, Colin Angles, James Mackie and Jessie Allan.
Photo: FFP
2. Sporting memories of 1989
The Fife Free Press Group's golf section held its annual presentation of prizes at the Gunners Club
Photo: ffp
3. Sporting memories of 1989
Burntisland Primary pupils won the overall team prize and a handful of individual medals at Fife Swimming Championships held in Glenrothes.
Photo: ffp
4. Sporting memories of 1989
Young ice hockey players are pushing themselves through the pain barrier in a bid to land the game’s top honours.
Kirkcaldy Chiefs are taking beach sprints in a schedule devised by manager Jim Watson and coach Allan Anderson. And they start early on Saturday mornings …
Photo: ffp