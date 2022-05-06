Hockey UK brought 16 teams to Kirkcaldy for the annual international competition. This year it was sponsored by Booker Cash and Carry in Kirkcaldy who delivered crates of free juice. From left: Steven King, Ian Plews, Steven Lynch, Denny Watson, Leon Sherris and Richard Dingwall with Iain MacKenzie, Booker’s assistant manager

Sporting memories in this gallery of Fife Free Press photos from 1989

The back pages of the Fife Free Press have recorded a host of achievements by local clubs and sportsmen and women.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 6th May 2022, 6:40 pm

These pictures first appeared in our pages in 1989, and give a flavour of the events, and successes, of many talented Fifers.

Six lucky Fife Free Press readers won a year’s free membership to the Cueball Snooker Club. Pictured with Ann Wilson, manageress, are William Robertson, Derek Young, Colin Angles, James Mackie and Jessie Allan.

The Fife Free Press Group's golf section held its annual presentation of prizes at the Gunners Club

Burntisland Primary pupils won the overall team prize and a handful of individual medals at Fife Swimming Championships held in Glenrothes.

Young ice hockey players are pushing themselves through the pain barrier in a bid to land the game’s top honours. Kirkcaldy Chiefs are taking beach sprints in a schedule devised by manager Jim Watson and coach Allan Anderson. And they start early on Saturday mornings …

