Sports, arts and crafts on offer at Fife College summer camp in Kirkcaldy

Over children from the local community have enjoyed a mix of sports and arts and crafts activities at a summer camp held at Fife College’s Kirkcaldy campus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It provided a fantastic low-cost childcare solution for families in the area and offered a unique opportunity for young people to explore the campus, set future goals, and, most importantly, have fun.

Organised by the college’s student health and wellbeing team following the success of their one-week Easter camp earlier in the year, the two-week summer initiative promoted physical activity, creativity, and personal development in a supportive and stimulating environment. Tailored for P1-P7 students, kids participated in various activities, developing new skills and making new friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several current Fife College students supported the camp. Carol Hunter, health and wellbeing adviser, said: "We are thrilled to see the incredible turnout and enthusiastic participation in our summer camp. It's been a joy to witness the children engaging in various activities, from sports to arts and crafts.

Over 100 youngsters attended the summer camp at Fife College (Pic: Submitted)

“We worked hard to ensure we created a fun, supportive, and stimulating environment that not only provided valuable childcare for local families but also encouraged the kids to develop new skills and set future goals.

“The opportunity has allowed young people to experience our campuses, the courses on offer and the support available, creating a positive experience in our college as they transition into high school and start thinking about their future. We are thrilled that many of the children are keen to become students at Fife College in the future.