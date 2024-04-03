‘Spring Boost’ campaign from Kirkcaldy Foodbank helps people get right support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The aim is to give regular clients an opportunity to have a conversation with representatives from the supporting agencies including CARF and the Community Welfare Support team.

It follows on from the success of the ‘Winter Boost’ when 89 people took advantage of the opportunity to either receive advice or to be referred to an appropriate agency for more assistance.

Ian Campbell, foodbank chairman said: "We found the Winter Boost to be extremely beneficial for our clients. Many have told us how life-changing the support and advice has been and that their individual circumstances have changed significantly because of the support offered. This demonstrates the change and difference that can be achieved with dedicated partnership support.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank has marked its tenth anniversary (Pic: Michael Gillen)

"It also demonstrates the level of need that is present and the fact that clients view the foodbank as a safe place to access this available advice and support.

"Consequently, we have now been able to establish regular partnership support at our Viewforth hub and at New Volunteer House."

Week two of the Spring Boost will take place at the Linton Lane Centre on April 8, 9 and 10, between 10am-12.30pm on all three days.

