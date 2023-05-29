The gig at the stadium on Tuesday is expected to draw a huge crowd - it is the first time Springsteen has brought his E Street Band to the capital in 42 years.

ScotRail has advised fans heading across the Forth to travel to the concert via Edinburgh Gateway station. Edinburgh Trams operate fast and frequent connections between the entrance of BT Murrayfield and the station. Travelling via Edinburgh Gateway station will reduce queuing time for fans travelling to and from then Kingdom.

Services are expected to be busy, and queuing systems may be in place at key stations. Extra seats will be added to services wherever possible on routes in and out of Edinburgh Waverley, with extra trains planned when the concert finishes.

The gig is due to start at 7.00pm, but gates at Murrayfield will be open from 4.30pm, and ScotRail is encouraging fans to get to the venue early. Haymarket station is expected to be much busier than normal in the afternoon and early evening with concertgoers using the station.

Customers travelling by rail are encouraged to buy their return tickets for travel through the mTicket system on the ScotRail app to reduce their need to queue on the day.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “We’re doing what we can to help music fans travel to see Bruce Springsteen perform at BT Murrayfield on Tuesday, and I am delighted we have been able to add more seats and some extra trains to help people enjoy the occasion.