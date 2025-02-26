A cash-strapped college campus in Fife has outlined plans to close its main building, and axe a course.

Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) has begun consultation with staff on its proposal to permanently shut the facility originally designed for 1500 students but which operates at a fraction of its capacity with the equivalent of 310 full-time students, and costs more than £1.2 million a year to keep open.

The college’s animal care course at Elmwood is earmarked for closure, but Elmwood House and its horticulture facilities will remain open and it would continue to offer gamekeeping courses.

The proposals have sparked concern among students and politicians including willie Rennie, MSP for North-East Fife who hit out at the “continued piecemeal erosion” of the site in Cupar.

The SRUC is making changes to its operations at Elmwood College (Pic: Submitted)

The college’s financial challenges are not new. Last March concerns were raised about the future to courses and a cut to student accommodation under new proposals to tackle a significant budget deficit. The SRUC said it remained committed to Elmwood, but has to change its operating model.

Professor Wayne Powell, principal and chief executive, said: “It is also vital that our teaching is delivered in a way that is financially sustainable, particularly when SRUC – like a number of education institutions throughout the country – is facing significant financial challenges.

“We are committed to Elmwood but, in recent years, but the campus has run at a loss, with the structurally compromised main building previously costing up to £1.2 million a year to run. To ensure a sustainable campus model that is fit for purpose, we have begun a consultation with a number of Elmwood staff on a proposal to close the main building on a permanent basis.”

Professor Powell said he did not anticipate that any current students would be affected by the proposal, but anyone who has not fully completed their one-year programme by the end of the 2024-25 academic year will be supported to achieve this.

Animal care will still be offered as a subject at SRUC and those wishing to progress to the next level of study will have the opportunity to do so at another campus.

He added: “The proposals will enable SRUC to maintain its presence in Cupar and continue to offer options for in-person learning in this region in a financially sustainable way.”

But the college’s plans have come under political pressure.

Mr Rennie said: “When the facility was last threatened with closure there was a spontaneous response from students, staff and the community, which showed just how important the course is. I relayed this to the principal at the time and measures were put in place to retain the unit.

“I am angry that SRUC’s leadership has now reversed their previous commitment to retaining the animal care unit at Elmwood. I know that this is difficult and deeply concerning news for the staff and students who are affected.

“I understand the financial situation which SRUC faces, which comes after years of under-funding by the SNP government. However I believe that the site requires a critical mass of activity to remain sustainable. After losing Elmwood’s farm, student accommodation, the bulk of the main building, an attempt to sell the golf course and now the animal care facility, it is difficult to have confidence that SRUC are fully committed to Elmwood.

“I have made my opposition to this closure clear to SRUC and am calling for them to reverse their decision. SRUC needs to offer a decisive commitment to the future of Elmwood and ensure that it remains a viable centre with an adequate range of courses.”

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North-east Fife, added: “This is a concerning step and it is deeply disappointing after previous efforts to save the animal care unit. Students at the animal care unit made a powerful case when closure was previously proposed, and it was clear how much the local community value the course.

“I want to see a positive and sustainable future for Elmwood, but that won’t come from continued piecemeal erosion of the offering at the site. I call on SRUC leadership to reconsider this decision.”