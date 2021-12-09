Miss Piggy, a Patterdale terrier-cross, is currently in the care of the Angus, Fife and Tayside Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre but the charity is making an appeal to help find a suitable owner who can give her all the love she deserves.

Centre manager, Claire Faddel, said Miss Piggy is a “super lovely, affectionate dog” who absolutely loves cuddles, but added they are looking for a number of things to ensure that any possible home is well suited to her.

Ms Faddel said: “She loves human company and we are hoping to find her an owner who is home most of the time, as she can get distressed when left alone.

"She can also be quite vocal when she wants to be.”

Despite being blind, Miss Piggy is “extremely confident” when out and about, Ms Faddel said you “barely even know she is blind” her confidence levels are so high.

However, not being able to see does make her wary of other dogs who approach her and she has been known to react while out walking.

She is well behaved on a lead and will need to be kept on it during walks.

Ms Faddel continued: “Miss Piggy will be best suited to a home with no young children, and needs to be the only pet in the house so she can have all the love and attention she deserves!

“A home with a fully fenced, uncluttered garden would be ideal for her to enjoy off-lead exercise.

“She needs a home with either no stairs or a new owner who will make necessary provisions to keep her safe, for example using a baby gate, until she has learned the layout of the house."

Miss Piggy is a loving dog who is in need of a new home as soon as possible.

Ideally they are looking for someone who has previously owned terriers and who understands their little quirks.

Ms Faddel added: “We’d love to find the perfect home for Miss Piggy.

“She is a wonderful dog who would make an amazing companion in the right home."

If you would like to apply to rehome Miss Piggy you can do so via the SSPCA website or via this link.

