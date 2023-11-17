A popular Fife aquarium which suffered significant damage during storm Babet has partially re-opened, but some of its star attractions have had to be re-homed and won’t be seen for some time.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family run St Andrews Aquarium has been able to get up and running again after taking the full fierce of the October storms which hit the university town, causing major damage to the harbour and West Sands. It faced an indefinite closure period as staff assessed the damage which included steel fencing being ripped from around the seal enclosure. The main building re-opened today (Friday), but the seals remain absent.

A spokesperson said: “There is still significant damage to the seal pool area. This includes fencing and very expensive pumps which pump seawater into the pools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The eight-foot deep pools are still effectively filled with seaweed. We have been able to put work in place to keep the area separate and closed, but it needs significant work before the seals can come back.”

Seal pup at St Andrews Aquarium (Pic: Submitted)

The aquarium does not expect the seals to return for up to one year.