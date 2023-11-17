St Andrews Aquarium re-opens after storm damage but seals are re-homed
The family run St Andrews Aquarium has been able to get up and running again after taking the full fierce of the October storms which hit the university town, causing major damage to the harbour and West Sands. It faced an indefinite closure period as staff assessed the damage which included steel fencing being ripped from around the seal enclosure. The main building re-opened today (Friday), but the seals remain absent.
A spokesperson said: “There is still significant damage to the seal pool area. This includes fencing and very expensive pumps which pump seawater into the pools.
“The eight-foot deep pools are still effectively filled with seaweed. We have been able to put work in place to keep the area separate and closed, but it needs significant work before the seals can come back.”
The aquarium does not expect the seals to return for up to one year.
It has relaunched with discount tickets on offer to visitors. On its Facebook page, it said: “Due to significant storm damage to our seal pool, our seals have been temporarily rehomed whilst we make the necessary repairs. We have reduced our ticket prices a bit as a reflect this. “It added: All other areas of the aquarium are open and our animals are looking forward to seeing you all soon.