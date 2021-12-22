St Andrews author takes a startling look at the life of eccentric billionaire John McAfee

John McAfee died in June in mysterious circumstances (Pic: Getty Images)

Mark Eglinton was one of the last people to have a significant relationship with McAfee before his arrest in October 2020 and his sudden mysterious death in June.

The book, No Domain: The John McAfee Tapes, was released this week, published by Post Hill Press.

No Domain is drawn from hours of conversations between Eglinton and McAfee in 2019 and 2020, while he was in an undisclosed location.

Mark Eglinton spent months with McAfee while he was in hiding

It provides a startling look inside the extraordinary life of one of America’s genuine renegades.

McAfee’s life story provides revelatory details on the abusive father who shot himself when John was young, the unexpected government clearance that led to him working with the CIA on dark programs, his attempt to find a quiet life in Belize only to be framed for the murder of his neighbor, and much more.

McAfee died in a Spanish prison in an apparent suicide, but his wife claimed the suicide note is a fake — prompting numerous conspiracy theories surrounding his death.

Mark said: “There are two John McAfee's.

No Domain is out now

"One – the meme that the media created and that he himself playfully perpetuated.

"Two – the man, and with that all the habits, failings and deep insecurities that go hand in hand with being human.

"By spending the months I did with John while he was in hiding and living under extreme duress, I'd like to think that No Domain: The John McAfee Tapes is as close we might get to understanding the human being behind the madman's mask."