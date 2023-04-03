St Andrews awash with rainbow colours as PRIDE parade returns

St Andrews PRIDE returned at the weekend for the first time since before the Covid pandemic.

The event brought together University of St Andrews students and staff and the local community to show that LGBTQ+ people are supported and welcomed in the town and across the county.

The longest running PRIDE event in Fife, St Andrews PRIDE parade first took place in April 2016. The march is organised by the Students’ Association sub committee, Saints LGBT+, to bring together the whole town community inviting students, residents, schools, businesses and charities to march through the streets to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Hundreds of people dressed in rainbow colours and waving rainbow flags paraded through the town on Saturday from the Student Union building in St Mary’s Place to the Spanish Gardens where the celebrations continued amid stalls from various student societies.

Rebekah Widdowfield, University of St Andrews Vice Principal (People and Diversity) joined the celebration for the first time. She said: “I am delighted to have taken part in my first PRIDE parade at St Andrews, and the first in the town since 2018. The University is committed to fostering an inclusive culture where everyone feels able to be themselves.

"Much has changed since the first major PRIDE march in Scotland in 1995, with the revocation of Section 28, the introduction of civil partnerships and, more recently, marriage equality and greater visibility of LGBTQ+ people in professional life and popular culture.

"Yet we know discrimination continues to exist both here in Scotland and across the world and PRIDE continues to provide an important opportunity to come together and visibly celebrate diversity and the LGBTQ+ community.”

For more than 40 years, LGBTQ+ groups at St Andrews have aimed to provide an open and safe environment for people to be who they are without fear of discrimination. During these four decades, much has changed for the better for LGBTQ+ students and staff at St Andrews. From one of the initial groups, GaySoc, to the formation of Saints LGBT+, each group has worked hard to promote equality, diversity and inclusivity at the University, and to provide a supportive environment regardless of sexuality or gender.

St Andrews PRIDE 2023 University staff, students and members of the local community joined together for the event.

St Andrews PRIDE 2023 The event saw the parade leave from the Union Building in St Mary's Place.

St Andrews PRIDE 2023 The community came together to show that LGBTQ+ people are supported and welcomed in the town and across the county.

St Andrews PRIDE 2023 Hundreds of people took part wearing rainbow colours and waving rainbow flags.