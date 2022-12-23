St Andrews Ball raises record sum of over £60,000

The fundraising event took place at the Old Course Hotel.

The St Andrews Ball 2022, held in partnership with The Old Course Hotel, took place at the hotel on November 5, with over 350 people attending the gala event. It was the first fundraiser organised by the group post Covid.

To date The St Andrews Ball – organised by a 10 strong group of local businesswomen – has supported a range of clubs and organisations, as well as individuals, thanks the monies raised at their events, the first of which was held in 2008.

Speaking after the event, Louise A Fraser, one of the organising committee, said: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity of those who attended our event and of those who very kindly supported us with auction prizes, sponsorship and so on.

“We are now eager to get this money out into the community as we are aware that there are many organisations who, more than ever before, need financial support either for projects or just for running costs. Traditionally, we have supported local children’s clubs, charities, organisations and projects run on a voluntary basis in and around North East Fife, as well as individuals.

“However, in light of the success of our event, we are more than happy to consider applications for funding from other organisations working in our community.”

There are no hard and fast rules about the type of project The St Andrews Ball will support – and it may not even be a specific project but rather ongoing funding that is required – and the organisers try to help as many projects as possible, both large and small.

The last, pre-Covid St Andrews Ball in May 2018 raised in excess of £31,000 which was shared out to more than 50 organisations, and during the lockdown in 2020, £10,000 was donated to local secondary schools – Madras College, Waid Acadamy and Bell Baxter High School – to support online teaching.