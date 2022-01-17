St Andrews bandstand set to be restored

The bandstand is set to be restored.

The St Andrews Bandstand, situated at The Scores in the university town, has been a focal point for community concerts and events since it was built back in 1905, but has definitely seen better days.

Now Fife Council is stepping in to revamp the dilapidated structure and plans to spend more than £65,000 on restoring the bandstand to something near its former glory.

Work will be done to replace corroded and damaged cast iron elements, while the bandstand itself will be deep cleaned and repainted.

The restoration plans, which will require listed building consent, have emerged after manufacturers Walter MacFarlane and Company was commissioned to carry out a condition report on the bandstand last year.

“We advise that the bandstand is in good structural condition; given its proximity to an aggressive coastal environment,” it concluded.

“Also observed is that The Scores is an unfenced, open public space and the bandstand being a shelter attraction, could have attracted structural vandalism, as witnessed at other similar locations.

“The bandstand structure requires timely maintenance and restoration/replacement of components to return it to its original condition.

“If the recommendations are undertaken this should give the structure (subject to regular maintenance of the paintwork) many more years of enjoyment to the public and, perhaps, could be used to generate income as a wedding/golfing event venue.”

The Walter MacFarlane Bandstand model number 279 was the most popular type of numerous bandstands manufactured by Walter MacFarlane, and many surviving examples of the MacFarlane 279 bandstand design can be found throughout parks the UK.

Indeed, the nearest is the 25-foot example currently situated in Haugh Park, Cupar.

It is understood that the last work done on the St Andrews bandstand was done in the early 1990s when the outer railings and the original cast iron decorative ‘Birds and Fruit’ balustrade were removed, being replaced by simple mild steel railings and a gate.

Work on the bandstand is likely to be carried out in late spring/early summer.