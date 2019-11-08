St Andrews beach race raises record sum for charities

The 2019 Chariots of Fire beach race on West Sands raised a record sum for charity.

A total of £9727 was raised from the race, held in June.

The event brought nearly 900 runners of all ages from all over the UK and beyond, to recreate the iconic scene from the film Chariots of Fire, recalling the feats of the Scottish runner, Eric Liddell.

From humble beginnings nine years ago, the event has grown both in the number of competitors and in its reputation, to become one of the most popular events in the annual running calendar for the UK.

The amount raised this year means that RNLI, Families First and Home Start will benefit to the tune of £6809, £1459, £1459 respectively.

Founder and race director, Ben McLeod, said: “ We’re delighted to have been able to raise so much money to present our chosen charities at just shy of £10,000, our biggest sum to date.

“Our race partners help make this happen and we are grateful to Thorntons, Eden Mill, Fisher & Donaldsons and Janettas for the support they give.

“This together with the invaluable support from the Rotary Club of St Andrews, makes all the difference.”

Ben added: “Although it is not a competition, we would love to top the total next year, as we celebrate our 10th year on the May 31, 2020, for what has become yet another iconic St Andrews event.”

Spots on this year’s race sold out in a record amount of time, two weeks before the event took place.

The event is split, with kids 11 and under taking part in a 1km run, and older children and adults doing the 5k.

Entries go live in January.

More details about the annual Chariots of Fire beach race can be found at www.runthedream.co.uk.