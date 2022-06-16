St Andrews business launches magic golf ball competition ahead of 150th Open championship

Ryman Stationery is running a children's art competition in conjunction with the Hamish Foundation to bring 'Morris The Magic Golf Ball’ to life.

Youngsters are urged to design their own magic golf ball, and the overall winner will see their design brought to life in 3D.

There are also gift card prizes for the runners-up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard East, store manager, and Robert Lewis Heron launch the competition.

The competition was launched recently with Robert Lewis Heron, the award winning author of the Hamish children’s books, who was in town on a visit from the United States.