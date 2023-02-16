The ten-day event will see a host of the town’s most stylish venues come together to showcase the very best of hospitality it can offer.

And it will also offer customers the chance to sample the finest cocktails from high-end bars and restaurants at a discounted price.

More than 20 venues are on board already with around 50 expected by the time the event kicks off on March 24.

Alice Christinson is behind St Andrews Cocktail Week

St Andrews Cocktail Week was created by the team behind the hugely successful Dundee Cocktail Week, Marketing After Dark, a local agency which wanted to help struggling hospitality businesses drive footfall into their premises and their towns. It will also support trade charity The Benevolent Fund.

Boss Alice Christinson, 24, from Dalgety Bay, said: “It has been such a difficult few years for the entire hospitality industry and sadly we are now seeing that with so many much-loved businesses closing for good.

“I’m a proud Fifer and want to do all I can to help the area, by attracting more people into St Andrews to enjoy the wealth of beautiful places to eat and drink. It works for everyone – the customer gets a cheaper experience, enjoying premium surroundings, venues and drinks at a vastly reduced rate.

“While the businesses get increased footfall and new people coming in to check them out.”She added: “St Andrews is one of my favourite places in the world and I want to show it off – it’s a bit of a hidden gem despite its profile for golf. For me, it should be known just as much as one of the primary food and drink destinations in the UK.”

Cocktails at Forgans, St Andrews

Open to over-18s only, it will also feature bonus attractions such a money off at hair and beauty stylists, and even at leading fashion outlets.

“We have broadened the offering a little, just to encourage people to sign up and sample the best of St Andrews,” added Alice. “So you can get your hair or nails done, do some shopping and spend the day having a few drinks in different premium spots.

“We also have a few surprises to come, experiential things like cocktail masterclasses.

“We are really proud of what we have created first in Dundee and now in St Andrews and we will be back every year – we aim to make this a real annual highlight for both industry and customers.”

Advance wristbands are on sale now priced £6, rising to £8 then final price £10 as the event nears.

