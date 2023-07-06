St Andrews Environmental Networking unveils new community garden at The Eco Hub

The garden was opened by local environmental charity, St Andrews Environmental Networking (StAndEN) last month. The charity is dedicated to fostering sustainable practices and community engagement.

The community garden marks a significant step in promoting environmental consciousness and educational projects within the area. It was officially opened on June 26 by Willie Rennie, MSP for North East Fife.

The Eco Hub, located at the heart of the town, has established itself as a hub of environmental advocacy, energy and advice and now education. With the addition of the community garden, StAndEN aims to create an inclusive space where residents can connect with nature, learn about sustainable gardening techniques and collaborate on environmental projects.

The new community garden at The Eco Hub in St Andrews was opened by Willie Rennie MSP recently. (pic: Submitted)

Jane Kell, general manager at StAndEN, said: “Our new community garden at The Eco Hub represents a significant milestone in our mission to create a more sustainable and environmentally aware St Andrews. We believe that by developing a connection with nature and providing opportunities for hands-on learning, we can inspire positive change and build a stronger, greener community.”

The garden will serve as a platform for various educational initiatives and collaborative projects. StAndEN plans to roll out educational projects with local schools, groups and other organisations to develop programmes that engage students and community members in environmental stewardship. The garden has been funded by Fife Council, National Lottery ‘Awards for All’ and St Andrews Community Trust.