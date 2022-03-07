St Andrews' famous Chariots Beach race returns for 2022

The opening of entries for the hugely-popular event, which will take place on Sunday, June 5, is imminent – and demand for places is expected to be high.

Inspired by scenes from the 1981 film Chariots of Fire, the race is a simple out and back 5km race along the sand.

It’s the 10th time the race will take place, and organiser Ben McLeod is delighted to see it returning in 2022.

The Chariots Beach race will return to St Andrews’ West Sands on Sunday, June 5.

Ben said: “There’s a huge interest in the event. I’ve had lots of enquiries on Facebook and other social media asking what’s happening, whether the race is going ahead and when entries will be opening.

"It has taken a bit longer than we would have liked to resurrect the race but we’re getting there.

“Fife Council, the Links Trust and FCCT have approved our event application, and we’re busy finalising other details.

“We’ve also had a few gremlins creeping into the online entry system, so we want to make sure that’s working properly before going live. Once we launch, we expect entries to get very busy, very quickly – the last time we sold out in just four weeks.”

It's expected somewhere between 800 and 1000 runners will be able to take part, although exact numbers are still being finalised.

Ben is also delighted with the support the race is receiving from sponsors, with St Andrews Brewing Company one of the new companies to sign up. And, as in previous years, the team at Fisher & Donaldson have confirmed that they will supply every runner with one of their world-famous fudge doughnuts upon finishing.

The Chariots Beach Race is also a big charity event, and this year all proceeds after essential costs will go to the RNLI and two local St Andrews-based charities – Families First St Andrews and Home Start North East Fife.

Proceeds from the children’s one-mile race – which will be open to participants aged 11 and under – will go to the St Andrews-based Hamish Foundation.

Keep an eye on the Chariot Beach Race Facebook page – www.facebook.com/ChariotsofFireBeachRace – for the date when entries will open.

