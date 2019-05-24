St Andrews Funeralcare staff raising money for community hub

To celebrate a year of supporting families and local causes within the community, Co-op Funeralcare in St Andrews will be opening its doors to local residents.

At the open day on June 28, local residents will have the opportunity to speak to Pauline Corbett, funeral arranger, and Neil MacLeod, funeral director, on the day as well as other colleagues associated with the St Andrews area.

As the open day comes to a close, Pauline, Neil and colleagues will set off on a 10 mile sponsored walk from the funeral home to Cupar Funeralcare. The sponsored walk will be in aid of the North East Fife Community Hub, an organisation where local people support one another by creating a safe, dignified and welcoming space for people to meet, eat and socialise.

Donations and sponsorships are being accepted at St Andrews Funeralcare and Cupar Funeralcare. The Community Hub, Chincherinchee Florist and the Past & Present Gift Shop will also be taking donations on behalf of the team.

There will also be an opportunity to sponsor the team, or donate directly to the charity, at the open day.

The open day will take place between 10am-1pm at St Andrews Funeralcare on Bridge Street. For more information contact the funeral home on 01334 472207.