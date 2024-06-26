St Andrews Harbour Gala hailed a success as organisers say it "exceeded expectations"

The City of St Andrews Pipe Band once again got the harbour gala underway this year. (Pic: St Andrews Harbour Trust)

Organisers of St Andrews Harbour Gala have hailed this year’s event saying it “exceeded all expectations”.

The annual event took place on the East Bents, beside the harbour and East Sands, on Saturday and drew in the crowds with the good weather.

Marion Mason, trustee with St Andrews Harbour Trust and co-organiser of the gala, said they were “elated at how smoothly it went”.

She said: “A young and talented teenager, Francis Maughan played a few tunes on the bagpipes to gather the crowd together for the opening ceremony. This year we were honoured to have Penelope Fraser, Chair and Provost of St Andrews Community Council, who gave an enjoyable speech and officially opened the gala wishing everyone a wonderful day. The weather was amazing.”

There was plenty for everyone on offer at the event with a mixture of craft and charity stalls, bouncy castles and children’s toys and the alpacas were a huge attraction as always.

Other highlights included the home baking and the bar run by St Andrews Brewing Company.

The City of St Andrews Pipe Band got the day off to a great start with performances from other local groups throughout the afternoon. Among those taking part were Gayle Middleton’s dancers from Dance St Andrews and the St Andrews Army Cadet Force.

Further musical entertainment was provided by Billy Anderson on his accordion and local vocalist Kristina.

Local car enthusiast Bob Archer also brought along his 1932 Austin 16/6 Mulliner Saloon for visitors to have a look at.

Organisers would like to thank the local Coastguard team, St Andrews fire crews the First Aid team and the local Community Police Constable for joining in on the day and engaging with the public.

They would also like to thank all those businesses who contributed to the day.

Marion said: “We had hoped for fair weather and good numbers attending, but we did not expect, what seemed like the whole town paying us a visit and supporting us.

“Once again thank you to all who have contributed.

"It’s hard work putting on an event the size the gala has grown to. With the help of all the volunteers, family, friends, members of local clubs/charities and the local community who rally round a few days before and on the day and go beyond what is asked for and without expecting anything in return is simply humbling.