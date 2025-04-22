St Andrews historic pier re-opens after massive £3m appeal to tackle devastating storm damage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The medieval pier at St Andrews Harbour is set to re-open after major work to repair devastating storm damage.

The 14th century structure has been closed to the public since November 2023, and will be brought back with a torchlit procession and a historic pier walk, with access to the public restored from Thursday, May 1.

It comes after a massive fundraising effort to cover the £3m repair bill for the breach of the seawall with walkways also relaid. There is still work to be done on less visible parts of the pier, but its re-opening is seen as a milestone for the town.

The main pier will reopen to the public after the annual Gaudie Procession takes place. Organised by the Kate Kennedy Club, it commemorates John Honey, a University of St Andrews student who rescued members of the crew of the vessel Janet of Macduff in 1800. Every year, students, led by a piper, process by candlelight to the East Sands where they lay a wreath at the site of the shipwreck.

From left: Krystian Hogiel (quantity surveyor), Realm Construction; Bill Laver, St Andrews Harbour Trust (engineering lead), and Alex Laing (foreman stonemason), Realm Construction (Pic: submitted)

After processing from Younger Hall, North Street, St Andrews, the public are welcome to view the spectacle on the pier from around 7.30pm.

Ken Sweeney, chairman, St Andrews Harbour Trust, said:Reopening the pier in time for the Gaudie Procession feels especially meaningful. This beloved and iconic tradition, where students and townspeople gather as night falls, has long symbolised the close bond between town and gown. To have it ready for this celebration adds a powerful layer of significance to the occasion.

“ “The reopening also marks a significant milestone for us and the wider community. The progress made since the storm damage occurred has been nothing short of remarkable.”

The bulk of the repairs to date have been funded by a £360,000 grant from the Scottish Government Marine Directorate - works were carried out by Lochgelly-based Realm Construction, part of the Purvis Group - as well as donations from several trusts and foundations, with nearly £20,000 coming from the university’s students and alumni.

Ken Sweeney, chair of St Andrews Harbour Trust with University of St Andrew students Guy Nichols and Tom Payne (Pic: submitted)

However, the work is far from complete. Major engineering repairs to restore the pier’s connection to the cliffs remain unfunded, and will need an extra £2m. With major grant applications underway, it is thought that a funding gap of around £0.5m will remain.

Added Mr Sweeney: “Essential repairs to the structure, especially to less visible but equally critical areas, are still needed, so we are appealing to the public, individuals and businesses alike, to help bridge the remaining funding gap. Their generosity to date has been extraordinary, and with continued support, we can finish what we’ve started and preserve this cherished landmark for years to come.” To donate, visit https://www.standrewsharbourtrust.org/

The re-opening of the pier in time for the historic torchlit procession was also welcomed b y students.

Guy Nichols, Gaudie convenor, added, “The Gaudie is an incredibly important date in the Kate Kennedy Club and wider student calendar and we are absolutely thrilled that our event will return to its former glory with the pier reopening.

“The pier and harbour area generally are so important to the student community, and it’s fantastic to see the repairs progressing to this point. However, if pier walks are to continue for generations, we need to ensure that this beautiful part of Scotland remains protected from further storm damage so we’ll be doing all we can to encourage more donations to the repair fund as the year goes on.”

Over the last year, the trust has received considerable funding from local organisations and trusts, including Iona Stephen, Charities Aid Foundation, The Hamish Foundation, Lodge St Andrews No 25 and St Andrews Ball.

With £2million required to repair the north-west slip and pier Landfall, £18,700 was generated through the its own online fundraising pages, while an additional £15,000 was donated by St Andrews Pilgrim Foundation with £10,000 grants coming from The Kinburn Charitable Trust, St Andrews Heritage Fund and St Andrews Community Trust, respectively. Other donations were provided by The Fellowship of St Andrews and the University of St Andrews Community Fund.