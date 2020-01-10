St Andrews holiday vlog shortlisted for Gaelic film award

A young Scottish student’s St Andrews summer holiday is the subject of a documentary which is in the running to win Gaelic film competition.

Luke Fairns, a pupil at Dornoch Academy, who uses filmmaking as a means of keeping up his Gaelic-language skills now that he attends a school where Gaelic isn’t on the curriculum, made a vlog-style diary of his summer holiday to St Andrews.

The video shows Luke enjoying West Sands, visiting the harbour, and seeing other popular sites around north east Fife.

The documentary diary of his summer holiday was submitted for his entry into the annual Gaelic Short Film Competition, FilmG.

The competition had a record-breaking number of entries this year, and the films are all available to watch online now. A massive 103 entries were submitted in total, including 23 films to the open category, and 75 films made by young people aged five to 18.

The competition is now well-established in schools and with Gaelic speakers and filmmakers.

Voting for The People’s Choice Award is open until the end of January.

Shortlists chosen by a panel of media professionals will be announced in January and their winners will be unveiled at the awards ceremony on February 14.

Each year, FilmG encourages aspiring filmmakers to show off their talent and creativity. This year filmmakers were tasked with making films relating to the theme ‘Treòraich’, which means guide or lead.