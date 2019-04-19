St Andrews hosts Pride parade

People from across the rainbow in St Andrews and beyond are invited to join Fife’s longest running PRIDE event this weekend.

Organised by Saints LGBT+, the day will commence with a parade from the Students’ Association, St Mary’s Place, on Saturday at 1pm.

Following the parade there will be a reception hosted by local businesses in the Students’ Association, at which all are welcome.

The parade will process through St Andrews via North Street to South Street then Church Street to Greyfriars Garden; ending back at the Students’ Association.

Student president Paloma Paige said: “Our association exists to represent all St Andrews students, and it is with great pleasure that we support this year’s Pride St Andrews parade and everything it stands for, not least its positive and inclusive message.”

Parker Hansen, Students’ Association LGBT+ officer, added: “LGBT+ pride events are the only times that we, as a community, step out and say to the world that we are here, in public spaces.

“Pride is also important as a protest, to remind the world that even if St Andrews, a relatively accepting place, there is still so much work to be done to make sure that being proud to be LGBT is no longer a radical act.

“We hold it here in St Andrews because we believe that to participate in a Pride parade is a uniquely powerful experience that everyone should have the chance to experience. Many students spend Pride month, June, at home in small towns or are unable to attend pride parades because of unaccepting families.

“The point of a PRIDE parade is to come together as an LGBT+ community regardless of where we are from, how old we are, or how long we plan on staying to show our beautiful diversity to the world.”

Professor Ruth Woodfield, assistant vice-principal), added: “I very much look forward to the Pride day in St Andrews. Diversity and inclusion are at the heart of our strategy going forward and we hope to see as many people as possible at the event.”