St Andrews hotel unveils major refurbishment to create ‘luxury hotel, bar and restaurant’

Ardgowan Hotel in St Andrews has revealed major refurbishment plans for its two buildings on Playfair Terrace and Pilmour Place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 36-bed, three-star business temporarily shut its doors in January to “transform the property into a luxury hotel, bar and restaurant”.

More detail was revealed in a planning application submitted this week to Fife Council. It envisages demolition, redevelopment, a brand new layout, and the creation of eight new guest rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application from Playfair Hotels Ltd is asking the local authority for permission to make internal and external alterations to both B-listed properties – including a total demolition and redevelopment of the rear extensions.

Ardgowan Hotel in St Andrews is planning a complete transformation (Pic: Google Maps)

If approved, the current rear extensions would be torn down to make way for a three storey extension to the rear of Pilmour Place, and a single storey extension to the rear of Playfair Terrace.

The extension at Pilmour would house six new guest rooms on the upper floors and a new staff welfare unit, kitchen space and plant room on the lower ground floors. The drawings also show a brand new planted buffer and “redefined relationship” between the hotel’s basement terrace and North Street.

The hotel wants to completely alter its internal layout, which would create two more guest rooms as well as a larger and more cohesive bar and restaurant space. It also wants to build a new golf store to the rear of the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The refurbishment proposals deliver much needed investment and a more efficient operation of a singular hotel across both addresses,” a planning statement said.

Developers claim that the proposed rear extension, which accommodates additional rooms, will increase footfall and deliver economic stimulus to St Andrews.

“The properties are in need of refurbishment and investment to bring their hotel offer up to modern standards,” the planning statement continued. “These will include sensitive internal and external alterations. The proposed extension will increase the viability of the existing hotel offer and continuity and occupation of the use. The investment into the longevity and viability of the listed buildings ensures their maintenance in the long term.”

The hotel’s update on Facebook added that in 2026, they will “have the pleasure” of welcoming the community and guests back in to experience the “exciting new changes”.

Fife Council will consider the changes in due course.