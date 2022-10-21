Poet, broadcaster and journalist Peter Mackay has been awarded the historic literature honour in recognition of his significant contribution to the Gaelic literary world.

Born and raised on the Isle of Lewis, and now residing in Edinburgh and working as a senior lecturer in Literature at the University of St Andrews, Peter has had an extensive career.

A former broadcast journalist for the BBC, he has also previously worked at the Seamus Heaney Centre for Poetry, Trinity College Dublin and University College Dublin, and at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, where he was writer in residence. The celebrated writer has published two books of poetry, which have collectively been shortlisted for the Saltire Scottish Poetry Book of the Year, Gaelic Book of the Year, and the Ruaraidh MacThòmais Prize, and longlisted for the Highland Book Prize.

Peter Mackay, pictured with the Bardic Crown, has been awarded the historic literature honour of thre Bard of the Royal National Mòd. (Photo: Elaine Livingstone)

Peter is the 58th recipient of An Comunn’s Bardic award, which was first awarded almost 100 years ago in 1923. The talented writer takes over from outgoing Bard Rody Gorman.

Peter said: “It’s a great honour to be named the Bard of the Comunn Gàidhealach, especially as next year – 2023 – will mark 100 years since the first poet, James Thomson from Lewis, was named in this role.

“That’s 100 years of footsteps to follow in, and live up to, not least those of Rody Gorman, the most recent holder of the role, who has done so much for Gaelic poetry over the years.”

Peter’s appointment was confirmed during the Royal National Mòd - organised by An Comunn Gàidhealach (The Highland Association) - which is currently taking place in Perth.

Famous for celebrating Gaelic linguistic and cultural heritage, Scotland’s premier Gaelic festival provides opportunities for people of all ages to perform across a range of competitive disciplines including Gaelic music and song, highland dancing, instrumental, drama, sport and literature.