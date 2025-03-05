St Andrews Links Trust has announced an ambitious set of measures to ensure it meets its pledge to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is already underway at the world-famous venue to implement a series of changes across the business – including in building management, retail, catering and on the golf courses to ensure a long-term and sustainable future for the Home of Golf.

A sustainability report, Our Journey to a Greener Future, sets out a number of pledges which the Links Trust will meet through actions already taking place and others which will be set out in the coming months, including a coastal erosion management plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strategy focuses on all areas of the organisation and key pledges include: a commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040; publishing a new coastal erosion management plan in 2025; sourcing 100% of electricity from renewable sources by 2025; ensuring 90% of staff receive annual sustainability training to equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to promote and practice sustainability in their daily roles, and diverting 99% of waste from landfill through enhanced recycling and composting programmes this year.

Looking across the Old Course in St Andrews (Pic: St Andrews Links Trust)

The trust also pledges to maintaining and enhancing biodiversity by ensuring 99% of species within the estate are native to the UK.

From backroom changes to upgrades across the property, work will transform the facilities for ticket holders, locals and visitors.

It has already switched its entire fleet of golf buggies to electric vehicles - and buggies are also banned from the courses unless golfers have a medical certificate or Blue Badge or are annual ticket holders over 65.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the courses, including the Old Course, 100% of cuttings from the grass are composted and made available to town residents for use in their own gardens, and the the installation of heat pumps and electricity meters in buildings is allowing the Links Trust to monitor and adjust energy use.

Neil Coulson, chief executive of St Andrews Links Trust, said: “As the Home of Golf and the custodians of the historic Old Course, we not only take seriously our duty to protect the land but to lead the way in securing a sustainable future for golf.

“We know there are significant challenges from climate change, but by addressing these head on, having a plan and leading by example, St Andrews Links Trust can help take a leadership role in the sustainability of golf across the UK. We are making significant investment and change across our business, underlining the need for strong commercial revenues as we continue to reinvest and ensure we have the best facilities available for all.”

Sustainability ambassadors have been appointed across the business to work within their area to identify changes and take forward actions to help the Links Trust meet its ambitious targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include Robert Melrose, retail operations manager, who said: “We are leading the way with greenkeeping, but behind the scenes too. In retail we do so much to make sure we are sustainable, and we are determined to keep moving forward and do more.

“I would like to leave a legacy here when it’s time for me to retire and other people take over, I feel very passionately about this.”

Changes in retail practice have also seen the Links Trust increase the use of bulk orders to cut down the overall number of deliveries to site, while reusing packaging has cut down waste.

Water refill stations have been installed across the Links Trust property in a bid to encourage golfers to bring their own refillable bottles and allowing the business to cut down dramatically on single use plastics.