St Andrews makers’ market seeks more north east Fife charities to support

Rose & Thistle Markets, which is set to have its next market at Holy Trinity Church Hall on Saturday, April 9, was started last October by American maker and mum-of-three Ellie Buck with other members of the Fair Ladies of St Andrews group as a way of supporting and encouraging other makers while also benefitting a local good cause.

The first two markets, held as Fair Ladies charity events, gave all £950 of their proceeds to Family First and Storehouse Foodbank and were so successful Ellie decided they should continue as a monthly event donating 10-20 per cent of its table revenue plus any donations.

So she set up Rose & Thistle Markets, which held its first two events on February 12 and March 12, collecting £168 plus non-perishable food and warm clothing donations for New Hope Community House Fife, Glenrothes; and £65 plus door donations for Home Start East Fife, St Andrews.

The Rose & Thistle Markets, in Holy Trinity Church Hall, benefits makers, bakers and artist, and local charities.

The April market will be in aid of Storehouse Foodbank, St Andrews. After that, the community event is looking for other charities – within 30 miles of St Andrews – to support.

Ellie said: “When I conceived this event, I wanted it to be not just another makers’ market, but one to make the world better, one market at a time, while supporting the family of makers.

“We’re interested in supporting any and all charities within the communities where most of our customers and makers come from – north east and mid-Fife. We’re also actively looking at including makers and charities from Dundee as some of our customers and makers come from there.”

Charities are being invited to apply to receive donations from the monthly markets.

The free-entry market features makers, bakers and artists of all kinds paying £30 per table to take part. Also, each month, there are two free tables – one for a new maker and another for a community fundraiser. This month the maker will be children’s costumes and clothes designer Cora Stitch and the fundraiser Beth Harvey, who is raising cash to pay for attending the World Scout Jamboree in Korea next year.

As well as cash donations, the event accepts food and clothing at the entrance, where representatives of the month’s chosen charity are on hand to talk about their work.

Between markets, it also spotlights new makers, community fundraisers and the sponsored charity on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

Charities and good causes who would like to benefit from the market are asked to complete a Google Form at bit.ly/RoseThistleMarketsCharity. They can also email Ellie at [email protected]