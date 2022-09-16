St Andrews' Marine Place to close

Marine Place in St Andrews will be closed by Bield Housing and Care in September 2023.

The decision to close the development, located just off North Street, has been made by its operators and owners, Bield Housing and Care, as it can no longer meet upcoming changes in sustainability and accessibility standards.

Housing association properties must meet or exceed the new upcoming regulations.

Bield has now written to its eight remaining tenants in the complex explaining it will work with them over the next 12 months to find suitable new homes at its other developments in St Andrews, Elie and Crail.

Liz Peacock, head of development and sustainability at Bield, said:”We recognise that Marine Place has provided a lovely setting for our tenants to make their home – and that any move can be difficult.

“We’ve had to take this very difficult decision as we must plan for the future. We constantly review our properties and it is clear that Marine Place cannot meet the stringent new changes in standards that we must adhere to.

“Changes in technology, the way housing is constructed and the expectations of the ever-growing older population all continue to move at pace - meaning we have to look differently at the buildings and homes we operate.

"As a result, we have agreed to sell each of the 15 properties at Marine Place, with the proceeds reinvested into our homes.

“We will work with each remaining tenant on an individual basis.

"Some will be able to move to our newest development in the town, Malory House, while others may be able to move to homes run by us in nearby towns and villages.

"We will also work closely with the local authorities and other housing associations should these options not work for any individual.

“The wellbeing of our tenants remains of paramount importance to us and everything is being done to make sure the process is as smooth and unobtrusive as possible.”

The Marine Place complex will not close until September next year.

Bield has pledged to assist tenants in moving to their new homes, helping with packing, removals and unpacking.