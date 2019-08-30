St Andrews mum teams up with Amazon to ship books worldwide

A St Andrews mum who wrote a hit children’s book in honour of her son has teamed up with Amazon to help ship her book to parents and young readers around the world.

Gill White wrote Leo and the Lightning Dragons for her son Leo (4), who suffers from Ohtahara Syndrome, an extremely rare form of epilepsy.

The adventure story tells the tale of Leo, a little brave knight who is supported by the people of his kingdom during his battle against fearsome dragons.

Gill, who is a full-time carer for her son, decided to write the book as a way of helping Leo to cope with the 170+ seizures a day he can suffer from.

The royalties from sales of the book go to the Children’s Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS), a charity the team at Amazon in Dunfermline also support through a number of donations.

Gill chose CHAS as the recipient for her royalties because of the support the hospice has provided for her, Leo and their family. Since 2018, Amazon in Dunfermline has donated more than £15,000 to the charity and will continue its support in the coming months.

The book has been a huge hit with families who have children coping with epilepsy and now the local mum is making her book available to readers across the UK and Europe through a partnership with Amazon.

Gill is selling her book on Amazon using a service called Fulfilment by Amazon, which makes selling across the world easy for SMEs of all shapes and sizes.

Businesses simply send their products to Amazon’s fulfilment centres, where they’re stowed and given Prime listing status to final shipping.

“I’m really excited about partnering with Amazon to help sell the book to customers around the world and it’s been great to have a tour of the Dunfermline fulfilment centre,” said Gill.