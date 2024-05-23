St Andrews named Scotland's most expensive coastal town as house prices in Anstruther and Burntisland also rise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Andrews has been named the most expensive place to buy a home by the coast in Scotland.

Homes in the town cost £423,419 on average, according to the latest analysis from Bank of Scotland.

North Berwick had retained the ‘most expensive’ title for the last six years, however with the St Andrews prices marginally up from 2022 it has pushed the East Lothian town into second place.

A home in North Berwick will now cost £421,613 on average.

The top three most expensive coastal areas to buy a home in Scotland was completed by Dunbar in East Lothian.

Anstruther was fourth in the ‘most expensive’ list, with the average property price there setting you back £285,160.

Along the coast in Burntisland, house prices saw the second biggest increase for Scottish coastal locations between 2022 and 2023 with the average cost of a home there jumping 18 per cent from £175,222 to £207,525.

Fife’s coastal towns and villages have seen a huge rise in the cost of homes between 2013 and 2023, according to the Bank of Scotland data.

Anstruther, Burntisland and St Andrews are all among the top 20 locations to have seen the biggest house price increases over the ten year period.

There has been a 70 per cent rise in Anstruther with the average property costing £285,160 in 2023 compared to £167,386 in 2013.

Burntisland has seen homes rise from £129,746 ten years ago to £207,525 last year – that’s a 60 per cent rise; and in St Andrews there has been a 57 per cent increase with a home now costing an average of £423,419 compared to £270,181 in 2013.

Graham Blair, Mortgages Director, Bank of Scotland, said: “Scotland’s stunning coastline and breathtaking scenery make it a wonderful place for many to call home. For buyers looking to live by the sea, Scotland offers real value in comparison to coastal areas in other parts of Britain.

“In fact, for those who are keen for a peaceful and tranquil life and a more remote way of living, Rothesay on the Isle of Bute is the most affordable place to live by the sea in all of Britain. Coastal properties here are £100,000 on average.