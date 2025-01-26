St Andrews neighbours celebrate £90,000 lottery windfall
Carol Lee, 67, banked £60,000 while Frances Nicoll, 76 – a neighbour for more than 40 years - won £30,000. The duo scooped the lottery’s weekly street prize with three other neighbours after KY16 8HZ was announced as the winner on Sunday. Every ticket was worth £30,000, but Carol doubled her winnings by playing with two.
When Carol was presented with her first cheque, she said: “I’m shaking! Oh man! Oh wow! That is amazing. That doesn’t happen to me.”
When Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt whipped out the second cheque, she said: “That is unbelievable. Who says January is a bad month? I’m absolutely delighted.”
Now Carol, is pondering a sunshine break with retired MoD driver hubby Sandy, 77, doing up her living room – and a special treat for her three kids and six grandchildren.
She said: “We’ll probably go on holiday. I have a son, two daughters and six grandchildren. We could have a brilliant holiday for the whole family. Disney in Florida would be an idea, I’ve never been there in my life.”
She added: “I always saw January as a bad month, but not this one. I would have been delighted with £1,000, so you can imagine what I’m like with £60,000.”
A few doors along, Frances revealed she had been up all night – then threw her hands over her mouth when her £30,000 cheque was revealed.
Now she is thinking of visiting son Scott, 33, in Portugal with husband John, 77 – and helping her two grandsons.
She said: “My heart has been going tickety tock, tickety tock since I got the phone call to say I’d won. This is absolutely amazing for us. We’re in our seventies and it is a bonus. My son is out in Portugal and he thought I was pulling his leg when I phoned him. We go out there a lot, but John will want to go right away now. There’ll be something for my grandsons, too.”
And she hinted to former bus driver and union convener John – who suffered a stroke more than 30 years ago – she might buy him a posh new watch after he passed his on to their son.
She said: “I bought him a Breitling watch a long time ago. It was a lot of money in those days. He had it all these years and it was a lovely watch.”
Frances added: “I play every month for the charities and what it does for them, especially in this day in age.”
