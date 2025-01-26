St Andrews neighbours celebrate £90,000 lottery windfall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two retired council carers and long-time neighbours in St Andrews have scooped a total of £90,000 in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carol Lee, 67, banked £60,000 while Frances Nicoll, 76 – a neighbour for more than 40 years - won £30,000. The duo scooped the lottery’s weekly street prize with three other neighbours after KY16 8HZ was announced as the winner on Sunday. Every ticket was worth £30,000, but Carol doubled her winnings by playing with two.

When Carol was presented with her first cheque, she said: “I’m shaking! Oh man! Oh wow! That is amazing. That doesn’t happen to me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt whipped out the second cheque, she said: “That is unbelievable. Who says January is a bad month? I’m absolutely delighted.”

Carol Lee and Frances Nicoll (Pic: Submitted)

Now Carol, is pondering a sunshine break with retired MoD driver hubby Sandy, 77, doing up her living room – and a special treat for her three kids and six grandchildren.

She said: “We’ll probably go on holiday. I have a son, two daughters and six grandchildren. We could have a brilliant holiday for the whole family. Disney in Florida would be an idea, I’ve never been there in my life.”

She added: “I always saw January as a bad month, but not this one. I would have been delighted with £1,000, so you can imagine what I’m like with £60,000.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few doors along, Frances revealed she had been up all night – then threw her hands over her mouth when her £30,000 cheque was revealed.

Carol Lee and Frances Nicoll with their winning cheuques (Pic: Submitted)

Now she is thinking of visiting son Scott, 33, in Portugal with husband John, 77 – and helping her two grandsons.

She said: “My heart has been going tickety tock, tickety tock since I got the phone call to say I’d won. This is absolutely amazing for us. We’re in our seventies and it is a bonus. My son is out in Portugal and he thought I was pulling his leg when I phoned him. We go out there a lot, but John will want to go right away now. There’ll be something for my grandsons, too.”

And she hinted to former bus driver and union convener John – who suffered a stroke more than 30 years ago – she might buy him a posh new watch after he passed his on to their son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I bought him a Breitling watch a long time ago. It was a lot of money in those days. He had it all these years and it was a lovely watch.”

Frances added: “I play every month for the charities and what it does for them, especially in this day in age.”