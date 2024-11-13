St Andrews Preservation Trust: annual lecture on how Fife town became the Home of Golf

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The annual St Andrews Preservation Trust lecture takes place this month.

It will be given by Nigel Morecroft, Fellow of the Royal Historical Society and author of “St Andrews: Camelot of Golf” which was published year.

The lecture goes ahead at the St Andrews Bowling Club on Wednesday, November 27 with a 7:00pm start - and the organisers are expecting a good turn out.

Mr Morecroft will share a social history of St Andrews through the prism of golf, and explore the unique and improbable conditions that led to the town becoming not only the home of golf, but shaping the sport, players and clubs around the world.

Last year’s annual lecture was a sell out with over 100 in attendance, and this year’s event also promises to be a very popular event. Advance booking is recommended to avoid disappointment. The talk will be followed by a short Q&A and an opportunity to mingle with a complementary glass of wine and nibbles. Nigel’s ook will be available for sale on the night, with proceeds going to support the Trust’s activities.

Giselle Glackmeyer, trust co-ordinator, said “Our expanding series of talks and lectures have become a staple of the Trust’s calendar, bringing us additional income and contributing to a warm and welcoming membership community. “ And she added: “Given the success of our sell out annual lecture last year, and our well attended new Autumn talk series, we have recognised that the Trust can achieve its charitable objectives by putting the social history of St Andrews and the wider area at the forefront of our events.

“We will be pleased to promote another series of Winter Talks in 2025, starting in January.” Entrance to the annual talk is £6 for members and £8 for non-members. Membership is available for purchase on the day of each talk. Please RSVP to Giselle at [email protected].

A complementary glass of wine and nibbles are included in the price of a ticket.