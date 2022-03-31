St Andrews protesters create line in the sand against war in Ukraine

In direct response to the call from the President of Ukraine for worldwide rallies and protests against the war, staff, students and the local St Andrews community gathered at the University’s Lower College Lawn in a show of solidarity.

The gathered crowd listened to Ukrainian students from the University share their stories of friends and family in Ukraine.

The event was supported by the University, Refugee Action St Andrews, Amnesty St Andrews, the St Andrews Students' Association, and the Rector's Committee, with community representation from BID St Andrews, the Community Council and local business leaders.

Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko, of the Golos Party, sent a message of gratitude.

She said: “Thank you to everyone for coming out and standing up with Ukraine today. At such times these acts of solidarity are heard loud and clear in Ukraine and we are grateful to all who come out and support us in our nation's moment of need.

“St Rule brought the bones of St Andrews to the beaches of Fife, the western end of Europe, and his church still stands in Kyiv, in the eastern end of Europe.

"Your solidarity and our common humanity means that although at opposite ends of our shared continent we stand closer together than ever before.

“Thank you St Andrews, Slava Ukraini.”

1. St Andrews Line in the Sand A number of children were among the staff, students and the local community gathered at the University's Lower College Lawn in a show of solidarity.

2. St Andrews Line in the Sand St Andrews University students show their support by flying the flag of Ukraine at the protest against the war held on the West Sands.

3. St Andrews Line in the Sand The gathering at the West Sands attracted over 1000 people to show their support for Ukraine, including a number of very young protesters.

4. St Andrews Line in the Sand The Ukrainian flag was much in evidence as university staff and students were joined by the community of St Andrews on the West Sands.