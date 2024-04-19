Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Criterion Pub worked with Tayport Distillery to create the drink to mark its 150th anniversary. The South Street pub was established in 1874, and is a champion all things local and Scottish, including its famous Cri Pies.

Steve and Hazel Latto, co-owners, and Phil and Fraser Wilson, bar managers, noticed a trend within the bar and their customers as gins with a berry flavour became more and more popular. The idea struck them to develop a gin of their own using local berries, and talks with Tayport Distillery, which already produced a blackcurrant liqueur, led to the development of a recipe to make the new gin infused with local berries.

Steve said: “ The launch of the Criterion Gin has been a dream of ours ever since we took on the bar. Our team is always speaking with customers and gaining insight into what they like and don’t like and this has really shaped how we wanted the gin to come out.

The Criterion Bar has launched the gin as part of its 150th anniversary celebrations (Pic: Submitted)

“With the majority of the hard work being done by the fabulously talented team at Tayport Distillery, together we have come up with a unique gin that has been carefully curated using nine botanicals such as juniper, coriander, cassia, angelica, orange peel, orris root, hibiscus, blackcurrants and raspberries.

“We believe our collaboration has delivered a modern gin that will stand the test of time, very much like The Criterion itself. The Criterion Gin can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, with tonic or as the foundation for inspired cocktails, this is a versatile gin that embodies the spirit of St Andrews and the surrounding areas.”

The pub owners said customers can expect a warm mouthfeel which is bursting with berry flavours, complemented by citrus and base notes of juniper. The Criterion’s recommended serve is 50 mls of gin poured over ice with a slimline tonic and fresh local raspberries and blackberries to garnish.

