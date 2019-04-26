St Andrews runners raising money for Guide Dogs

A group of 15 runners from St Andrews are heading south to run the London Marathon in aid of Guide Dogs.

The team will take part in the famous race later this month. Each runner has pledged to raise £2000 each to help fund charity Guide Dogs’ life changing services – aiming for £30,000 as a group!

Funds have been raised locally already, with events including: race nights, discos, live band nights, and a raffle with the star prize of two tickets to New York. This trip was kindly donated by Graeme and Jane Howard.

Family and friends have also been donating to the group’s individual fundraising pages online, and the group would like to thank everyone who has donated and supported them so far.

The runners have been training in all weathers over the winter, and are excited to be travelling to London with an army of supporters, who will be cheering them on around the route.

St Andrews man Danny Rooney, a volunteer puppy walker for Guide Dogs, has run more than 40 marathons. Danny said: “I think it’s tremendous to see so many of my fellow runners from our Jog Scotland group STAART (St Andrews Adventure Running Team) running and raising so much money for Guide Dogs.

“It definitely helps that our runners get the chance to meet the guide dog puppies that I look after when they arrive about eight weeks old, and follow their progress throughout the year before they leave for Guide Dogs’ centre in Forfar.

“As runners we feel very privileged that we can just pull our trainers on and head out for a run. Even during the dark winters nights we have head torches to help our visibility and to safety keep going. We appreciate that for people who are blind or partially sighted, that can be much more of a challenge. So if our running can help someone lead a more independent life, it’s worth all the training and fundraising before we get to the start line!”

For raffle tickets contact Danny on 01334 474377 or email: dannyrooney259@hotmail.com. The draw will take place on August 24.

Visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?pageId=1014345 to donate.